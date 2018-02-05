U. of C. Folk Festival returns this weekend

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago’s 58th Annual Folk Festival will return this weekend from Friday through Saturday.

The Folk Festival has been a staple tradition of the university’s Folklore Society since 1961. Past performances for the festival included prominent musical acts such as the Blue Grass Boys, Frank Profitt, Hobart Smith, The Staples Singers, Nathan Abshire, Dewey Balfa, Doc Watson, Clarence “Tom” Ashley, Muddy Waters and Little Walter.

This year’s lineup features Mike Compton and Band, Dan Gellert (Solo), Mary Lane and the Blues Band, Pauline Conneely and Jon Whitall and more.

Daytime workshops will take place Saturday, Feb. 10, in Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St. A variety of workshops will run in half hour slots from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for Friday’s performances, which begin at 8 p.m., are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $10 for students. Tickets for Saturday’s performances, which begin at 7:30 p.m., are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors and $10 for students.

Performances will be held in Mandel Hall 1131 E. 57th Street.

Tickets can be purchased at the Logan Center Box Office, 915 E. 60th St., the Mandel Hall Box Office or online https://ticketsweb.uchicago.edu.

t.hill@hpherald.com