Newberry Consort will perform at Logan Center next weekend

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The Newberry Consort, which will present “The Passion of Héloïse and Abélard,” a concert of medieval love songs next weekend at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street. The concert will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Pierre Abélard was a 12th-century poet, philosopher, and scholar that fell in love with his student, Héloïse. The couple was forced to separate, but “communicated by letter for decades, and today their correspondence gives us a glimpse into one of history’s great love stories,” said the Newberry Consort in a written statement.

Jeff Strauss and Helen Schultz Carlson will portray Abélard and Héloïs. The consort will perform 14th-century music and poetry. The concert will include music by Guillaume de Machaut, Baude Cordier, Jacob de Senleches and others.

“There is something wonderfully romantic about the story about Heloise and Abelard, who were as infatuated with each other’s minds as they were with their bodies,” says Ellen Hargis, co-artistic director of the Consort in a written statement. “We think audiences will love returning to the time of medieval France in this concert and see that true love is the same no matter what century you are in.”

Other prominent musicians such as Hargis David Douglass, Allison Monroe, Charles Metz, Christa Patton and Aaron Sheehan will be included in the concert.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m., on Saturday. Tickets prices are between $40-$50

To purchase tickets visit www.newberryconsort.org

t.hill@hpherald.com