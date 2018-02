By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

A pedestrian was hit after entering traffic on the 1500 block of East 53rd Street at approximately 11:50 a.m., Tuesday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The Police Department said the pedestrian was hit by a truck and was transported to a local hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

