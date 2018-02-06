Verizon to open in Hyde Park in early Spring 2018

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

A Verizon Wireless store is expected to open in Hyde Park this spring.

The store, which is currently under construction, is expected to open on April 6, according to two workers close to the project. Verizon will take over the vacant storefront at 1531 E. 53rd St., which was formerly occupied by Binny’s Beverage Depot.

According to its website, the cell phone retailer will feature audio technology, batteries and chargers, car and travel technology, cases and protection, docks, keyboards, phone services, cell phones, wearabletechnology, signal boosters and everyday essentials.

