Scouting Spirit!

A column by Hyde Park’s Scout Troops

Happy 118th Birthday to the Boy Scouts of America! The Boy Scouts of America was founded in Chicago in 1910 by William D. Boyce. More to follow on the origins of the Scouting movement in future columns. There is wonderful news this week to share about Scouting in our community!

Cub Scout Pack 3599 held the annual Pack Pinewood Derby this past weekend at Augustana Lutheran Church of Hyde Park where the Scouts raced their home built racing cars for hours. Scouting empowers young boys to design and create a racecar on their own from a block of pinewood. Either alone or with the help of their parent(s) or trusted family and friends, Scouts are amazed at their creations. The best is to watch them race their creation with their friends and fellow Scouts. Upcoming events include a Regional Pinewood Derby race at the Chicago Auto Show on February 10 graciously hosted by the Ford Motor Company, cabin camping trip to Camp Lakota February 23-25 and a Blue and Gold (Cub Scout colors) awards ceremony on March 2.

In preparation for the upcoming Eagle Court of Honor for Elliot Rich on February 16, Boy Scout Troop 512 is creating an archive of historical documents and gear that the Troop has gathered over the past 95 years. Items include scrapbooks, Scout Manuals, banners and ribbons earned and a glimpse into Hyde Park and Scouting in our community. In the coming weeks, Scouts from Troop 512 will be working on their Personal Fitness merit badges by learning yoga as a way to learn about fitness of the mind, body and spirit. Boy Scouts will also be volunteering at the Regional Cub Scout Pinewood Derby at the Chicago Auto Show to earn their service hour requirements.

Boy Scouts from Troop 599 are focusing on Leadership and fulfilling the tradition of being a Scout-led organization. Their focus is on the organization of Scout leadership from the Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and the Senior Patrol Leader who convene a Patrol Leaders Council to plan the activities of the Troop. Upcoming events include the annual Klondike Derby on February 17 where the Scouts will race an Inuit style dog sled filled with gear through a series of stations where they will complete against the clock in key Scoutcraft activities such as fire building, knot tying, emergent first care treatment and chopping and cutting wood. Wish them good fortune in their competition!

It is our favorite time of year for the Girl Scouts (Brownies, Juniors and Cadettes)! Girl Scout Cookies are now available for sale ! Your favorites are all available for purchase: Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Savannah Smiles, Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S’mores. This gives young Girl Scouts the chance to adopt an entrepreneurial spirit, develop the courage to meet new people, develop people skills, set goals and learn about money management. Just think about how delicious those cookies will be when you open the package. Through the generous and community minded support of Treasure Island, Girls Scouts will be selling cookies at Treasure Island on the weekends from February 24-25 through the end of March. Best of all, 100 percent of the money raised from these cookie sales stays local to support Girl Scouting. Yours in Scouting!

For more information or to join a local Scouting Unit, please reference the contacts below:

Cub Scout Pack 3599 cubscoutsinhydepark@gmail.com K-5th Grade

Boy Scout Troop 512 hptroop512@gmail.com 6th– 12th grade

Boy Scout Troop 599 Troop599Chicago@gmail.com 6th -12th grade

Brownies Troop 20396 GStroop20396@gmail.com 2nd-3rd grade

Girl Scout Juniors Troop 20089 gstroop20089@gmail.com 4th-5th grade

Girl Scout Cadette Troop 20089 gstroop20089@gmail.com 6th-8th grade