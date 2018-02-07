February 7, 2018 Week In Photos Fourth ward resident John Hall meets with his Alderman Sophia King during her “Alderman on the Block” event at the Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria Brewery, 5215 S. Harper Avenue, Monday Jan. 29. – Marc Monaghan Executive Director for the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, Wallace Goode (center) and his wife Amy Becker speak with Jerry Kuipers of Cleaning Specialist INC. (CSI) during the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce monthly Chamber Check-In, Feb. 1, hosted by @properties at one of their properties for sale located at 4949 S. Ellis Ave. – Spencer Bibbs Kenwood Academy High School Junior Lagola Brady scores two points against Harlan High School, last Saturday, during the Chicago Public League semifinal girls’ basketball game at Chicago State University where they defeated Harlan 69-57. This was the first time in school history that the team advanced to a city championship game. – Owen M. Lawson III Lalita Alexander purchases a raffle ticket from the Friends of Ray PTO treasurer and school parent Michelle Dassinger during William H. Ray Elementary School’s “Raise A Glass For Ray” fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., last Thursday. About 200 people attended this year’s event, during which about $7,000.00 was raised. – Marc Monaghan Ray School graduate Bethany Pickens (piano) and her trio, Tim Brewer (bass) and Charles Heath (drums), perform during William H. Ray Elementary School’s annual “Raise A Glass For Ray” fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., last Thursday. About 200 people attended this year’s event, during which about $7,000.00 was raised. – Marc Monaghan Ray School parent Tim May emcee’s William H. Ray Elementary School’s annual “Raise A Glass For Ray” fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., last Thursday. About 200 people attended this year’s event, during which about $7,000.00 was raised. – Marc Monaghan Fritz Kaegi, candidate for Cook County Assessor, and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) pose for the camera during William H. Ray Elementary School’s annual “Raise A Glass For Ray” fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., last Thursday. About 200 people attended this year’s event, during which about $7,000.00 was raised. – Marc Monaghan Outstanding volunteer service awardee Andy Carter and Principal Megan Thole pose for the camera during William H. Ray Elementary School’s annual “Raise A Glass For Ray” fundraiser at The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. W., last Thursday. Friends of Ray PTO vice president Anne Renna stated that Carter was given the Outstanding Volunteer Service Award for, “[Local School Council] service, chairing the garden committee, years caring for Amanda’s Garden, singing and playing guitar in classrooms and more!” About 200 people attended this year’s event, during which about $7,000.00 was raised. – Marc Monaghan