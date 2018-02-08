Application period now open for After School Matters apprenticeship, internship programs

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Applications are now open for high school teenagers seeking apprenticeship and internship programs with After School Matters for the Spring 2018 program session, including a few opportunities in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

More than 400 programs in the arts, communications and leadership, sports and STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics) will be offered at nearly 150 Chicago public high schools, as well as the Chicago Park District, Chicago Public Library and community organization locations throughout the city. Programs will continue to be offered downtown at Gallery 37 Center for the Arts and The Michael and Karyn Lutz Center for After School Matters in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Among the few exciting programs offered throughout the city this spring, the Teen Arts Council at the University of Chicago Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd., will have openings this spring. The Teen Arts Council collaborates with the U. of C. Arts and Public Life initiative to develop skills in arts administration, community engagement and event planning, while providing opportunities for other teens to engage with the arts. The Council members work with university staff and local partners to develop projects and public events for various audiences.

The DuSable Museum of African American History, 740 E. 56th Pl., will be offering the Docents of the Future program were teens will have the opportunity to learn about African American history through the exploration of the museum’s archives, exhibits, and programs. Teens will also develop skills such as public speaking, research, and writing.

Hyde Park Career Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., will have four programs available including the Hyde Park Art Avengers (Illustration) program, Hyde Park School Assistant, Inspiration Aspiration Music program and Move Me Soul South.

Additionally, Charles Kozminski Academy, 936 E. 4th St., will be offering a Peer2Peer STEM Enrichment program.

In total, more than 7,000 paid apprenticeship and internship opportunities will be available to Chicago high school teens this spring through After School Matters. Participating teens will be eligible to earn a stipend of up to $425 (depending on the program level), and interns can earn up to $10.50 per hour.

“After School Matters is committed to providing teens with inspiring and engaging opportunities to explore their interests,” said Mary Ellen Caron, chief executive officer of After School Matters. “Through our programs, teens are able to further develop their passions and expand their skill sets, which we know will help them succeed in college, careers and beyond.”

Teens can search and apply for Spring 2018 programs at afterschoolmatters.org . All After School Matters programs are free and open to Chicago teen residents who are at least 14 years of age, (16 years of age for internships) and are high school students.

As part of the application process, teens interview with program instructors to discuss their interests. Chicago teens are encouraged to apply early, as program opportunities fill up quickly. Application features include an interactive map to help teens search for programs and a full Spanish translation on a mobile-friendly platform.

For questions about programs and applications, call 312-742-4182 or email applications@afterschoolmatters.org . For information in Spanish call 312-842-7106 or email espanol@afterschoolmatters.org .

