The Hyde Park Art Center to host Resilience in Chicago and Hauts-de-France event

The Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave., will host a program entitled “Resilience in Chicago and Hauts-de-France,” on Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will feature artist David Schalliol in conversation with architect Marshall Brown to address how changes in post-industrial landscape alter communities.

The program will be in conjunction with the Resilient Images exhibition and residency exchange.

The Resilient Images exchange is a new international project in collaboration with the Centre régional de la photographie Nord—Pas-de-Calais (CRP) located in the North of France.

This collaboration marks the first between CRP and Hyde Park Art Center, who was named a 2016 grantee of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s International Connections Fund.

For more information on the event visit the Hyde Park Art Center website at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/hyde-park-art-center-12735860303.

