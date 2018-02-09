Former Shiloh Baptist Church site to be discussed at 4th Ward meeting
By TONIA HILL
Staff Writer
Ald. Sophia King (4th) will host a public meeting next week to discuss the latest updates on the site of the former Shiloh Baptist Church, 4840 S. Dorchester Ave., at St. Paul & the Redeemer Church, 4945 S. Dorchester Ave., on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.
The former house of worship sat vacant after the congregation left in 2002, the site was purchased in 2014, and the new owner plans to create 13 three-story condominiums with an underground garage.
The developer for the site will be in attendance as well as representatives from the Chicago Department of Planning and Development – Landmark Division.