Car thefts and break-ins of concern to the community

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

A series of car break-ins and car thefts has members of the community concerned. Last week, in the 1600 block of East 56th Street five cars were broken into between the hours of 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 and 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The same block was also listed among seven other car break-ins in mid-December.

The Herald was made aware of the break-ins from a resident whose car was vandalized. The Chicago Police Department confirmed that there were five vehicles broken into last week.

The victim, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said their right passenger side window was broken though nothing appears to have been taken from the car.

There were papers in the car’s glove box and center console that were both open when the victim came to the car on Tuesday morning, the doors on the vehicle were locked.

In the mid-December break-in on the 1600 block of East 56th Street, Chicago Police said, a woman told authorities that she went out to her car that was parked on the block and discovered that it had been vandalized.

As for what residents can do to protect their property Chicago Police gave the following suggestions:

• Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

• Report suspicious activity immediately

• Keep doors and windows secured

• Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

• If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

• If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

• If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

• Do not leave valuables or bags inside your vehicle

• Put valuables in the trunk of your vehicle if needed

In the month of January, Chicago Police said 13 cars were stolen in the Hyde Park/Kenwood area.

In each robbery, Chicago Police said the victims left their vehicles unattended and unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle.

The dates, times and locations are listed below:

• 4400 Block of South Berkeley Avenue, Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 5:50 p.m.

• 4700 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7:40 a.m.

• 4800 Block of South Woodlawn Avenue, Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 2:20 p.m.

• 4900 Block of South Drexel Boulevard, from Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 between 9:59 p.m. and Friday, Jan. 5, at 8:12 a.m.

• 5000 Block of South Cornell Avenue, Sunday, Jan. 7, at 4:20 p.m.

• 5000 Block of South Lake Shore Drive, West, Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:36 p.m.

• 5100 Block of South Lake Park Avenue, Monday, Jan. 8, at 8:20 p.m.

• 1100 Block of East 46th Street, Tuesday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m.

• 1100 Block of East 48th Street, Saturday, Jan. 13, between 8:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

• 1300 Block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, from Wednesday, Jan. 17 between 6 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m.

• 1600 Block of East 53rd Street, Thursday, Jan. 18, at 6:10 p.m.

• 900 Block of East Hyde Park Boulevard, Friday, Jan. 19, between 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 a.m.

• 1000 Block of East 47th Street, Wednesday, Jan. 24, between 2 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.

Police are asking community members to be aware and to alert neighbors, pay attention to suspicious people loitering in the area, to not leave keys in their cars, and to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle descriptions and license plate information.

The Chicago Police Department also asks that anyone with information contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com