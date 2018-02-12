Small Business Advocacy Council to host State Representative of the 25th District Candidate forum

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Small Business Advocacy Council (SBAC) will host a State Representative of the 25th District forum on, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Chicago – South/University Medical Center, 5225 S. Harper Ave.

Dwayne Hirsch, executive board member of the SBAC, will moderate the event, which will be attended by six of the seven candidates on the ballot for the seat currently occupied by State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25), who announced in September that she would not seek reelection.

Next Wednesday evening, the six candidates Angelique Collins, Adrienne Irmer, Grace Chan McKibben, Anne Marie Miles, Flynn Rush, and Curtis Tarver II, will participate in a one-hour political forum.

The 25th House District includes Hyde Park, Kenwood, Woodlawn, South Shore, South Chicago and East Side.

j.phillips@hpherald.com