By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library will host an event entitled “Meet The Illustrator with author Marcus Alleyne,” Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will allow participants to join Alleyne in a one-hour discussion about his collage craft and illustrator skills.

The discussion is suitable for all ages.

For more information visit www.chipublib.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com