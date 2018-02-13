Dyett High School to honor historian Dr. Timuel Black

By TONIA HILL

Dr. Timuel Black, professor, historian, civil rights activist will be honored during Black History Month at Dyett High School for the Arts, 555. E. 51st Street on Thursday, Feb. 22.

Black worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Civil Rights Movement.

“Dr. Timuel Black has been a consistent advocate for human rights,” said Beulah McLoyd, principal at Dyett High School for the Arts. “In addition to the arts, Dyett is a school committed to social justice. Dr. Black embodies what we are trying to nurture in our students and the Bronzeville community.”

During the ceremony, Dyett students will perform in a brief showcase representative of the four art programs offered at the school: digital design, visual art, monologues from theatre students and a dance performance.

Invited guests for the ceremony include, Dr. Janice Jackson, Chicago Public Schools CEO, Ald. Sophia King (4th) and representatives from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition and the Barack Obama Foundation.

Following the program, Black will be presented with the “Dyett Eagle Award.” The eagle is the school’s mascot and represents freedom and courage.

