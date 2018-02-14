Amazon’s Treasure Truck adds Harper Court as a pick up location for customers

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Harper Court has been selected as an Amazon Treasure Truck pick-up location. The truck will visit Harper Court, 5235 S. Harper Court, this Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to noon.

According to Amazon, the Treasure Truck event was launched at the beginning of February as a new way to reach its customers. The company has a fleet of branded trucks roaming 25 cities nationwide, making surprise stops and allowing customers to check out a handpicked, must-have “treasure” each time the truck is out. A text reveals the day’s offer and customers buy it in the Amazon app, and pick it up at the truck.

Past treasures of the Amazon truck have included headphones, holiday turkeys and wreaths, kitchen appliances, must-have toys, the latest game systems, backpacks, and more.

The trucks make up to four stops each day in each city, stopping for 60-90 minutes for customers to pick up their items, which are prepaid through their Amazon accounts.

In addition to offering treasures, the trucks also host fun giveaways and events, and in the past have offered free ice cream, given away a trip to Rio, and brought a mini pumpkin patch, so customers could craft jack o’ lanterns for Halloween and eat candy.

Customers can sign up for Amazon Treasure Truck alerts by texting “TRUCK” to 24193 – after receiving a reply text. After signing up, the customer will also be directed to his or her Amazon account by the Amazon app to complete the registration process.

