Ancien Cycles and Cafe temporarily closed due to maintenance issues

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Ancien Cycles and Cafe, 1558 E. 53rd St., is closed temporarily due to maintenance issues.

A sign on the door of the Café says, “Sorry we’re closed. We are having maintenance issues at the moment. – Ancien café [management].”

The Café was closed for the entire business day Wednesday. A source close to the company, who wished not to be named, said the store was also closed on Tuesday.

There is no mention on the sign of when the café is expected to reopen.

As of Herald press time, neither management nor owner Scott McIntosh could be reached for comment.

j.phillips@hpherald.com