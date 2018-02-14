South East Chicago Commission to host 3rd Annual “A Night at the Theater”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The South East Chicago Commission will host its 3rd Annual “A Night at the Theater,” event on Thursday, March 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event will kick off with a reception at the Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., at 5:30 p.m. followed by a stage performance of the play “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” held at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave., at 7:30 p.m.

The evening will consist of a night of fun and fundraising to support Neighborhood Enhancement beautification projects for Hyde Park, Kenwood, Oakland, Washington Park and Woodlawn communities.

Proceeds from this event will support the SECC’s Neighborhood Enhancement Grant program.

The stage adaptation of “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” is based on the 40-year-old iconic film. The production will mark the Court debut of acclaimed Chicago director Marti Lyons, who is joined by Associate Director Wardell Julius Clark.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit http://www.secc-chicago.org/primary-news/tickets-on-sale-for-the-seccs-third-annual-a-night-at-the-theater.

j.phillips@hpherald.com