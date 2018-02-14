February 14, 2018 Week In Photos Sheryl Cromier (right) and Stewart Gehring (guitar) perform with Cromier’s band the “Cajun Sounds” during the 58th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival in Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., last Friday. – Marc Monaghan Oksana Rodak (left), Motria Poshyvanyk Caudill (center) and Lesya Klimchenko (right), of the Chicago Bandura Ensemble, perform during a Ukrainian Bandura Music workshop in Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan A group of folk musicians play together on a stairway landing Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., during the 58th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival, last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Patrice Gallagher and Floyd Bednarz dance a little two-step to the sounds of Sheryl Cromier and her band during the 58th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival Cajun Dance workshop in Ida Noyes Hall, 1212 E. 59th St., last Saturday. – Marc Monaghan Gina G. Pacheco (left) and Jackie Rodriguez Vega (right) do a percussive dance on a tarima as the “Jarochicanos,” a Pilsen-based group that focuses on traditional Jarocho music of Veracruz, Mexico, performs during the 58th Annual University of Chicago Folk Festival in Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th St., last Friday. Cheryl Williamson (standing, left) talks to students about the best way to prepare clay for the potter’s wheel during the Second Sunday art event at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5307 S. Hyde Park Blvd. – Owen M. Lawson III Hyde Park residents (right to left) Edmund Scott and Brittany Broader dig their car out at 5030 S. Cornell Ave., last weekend, during an intermitted snow storm that started Thursday and ended Saturday. – Owen M. Lawson III