Blackstone Library to host “Family Fun Wednesday”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host “Family Fun Wednesdays” on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The event is suitable for children and families to listen to stories while making crafts to share with others.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on the Blackstone Library “Family Fun Wednesdays” event, visit https://www.chipublib.org/location/blackstone-events/.

j.phillips@hpherald.com