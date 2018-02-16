The Blackstone Library to host Knit and Crochet Circle event

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host an event entitled “Knit and Crochet Circle” on Monday, Feb. 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

The group encourages participants to bring a current knit and crochet project with an inspiration to finish. Allowing participants the opportunity to meet other knitters and needle crafters in the community.

During the event, participants will also be able to share great conversations, share tips and resources.

All ages and levels are welcome to come.

For more information on the Blackstone Library “Knit and Crochet Circle” event, visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events.

j.phillips@hpherald.com