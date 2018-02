By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) is hosting a community meeting to discuss Village Eyecare’s relocation from 1621 E. 55th St. to 1645 E. 53rd St.

The owner is proposing to add square footage to the existing building which would require a zoning variance. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, at East Park Tower, 5242 S. Hyde Park Blvd.

