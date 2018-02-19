City completes water main project in Hyde Park

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

After several months of repair and construction, the Department of Water Management (DWM) today announced the completion and installment of a new water main project in Hyde Park on Monday, Feb. 19.

The project helped repair and install new water mains for the areas of South Dorchester Avenue from East 53rd Street to East 55th Street, East 53rd Street South Dorchester Avenue to South Lake Park Avenue, and East 53rd Street from South Lake Park Avenue to South Hyde Park Boulevard.

The new pipes have been pressurized, disinfected, tested and approved, said Randy Conner, commissioner of the Department of Water Management in a statement to the Herald. Connor stated that all water services have been switched from the old water mains to newly installed water mains in the Hyde Park area.

The city is encouraging residents to routinely flush their toilets after their service lines have been connected to the new water main.

Over the next few weeks, the city will begin or continue to restore the streets affected by the project temporarily with concrete until complete restoration of the streets with asphalt can be done. The concrete work is expected to be complete by early March 2018.

Residents can call the Department of Water Management at 311 with any questions or concerns about water quality or to request that their water be tested. For additional advice and information visit www.epa.gov/il/advice-chicago-residents-about-lead-drinking-water.

j.phillips@hpherald.com