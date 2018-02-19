Police torture victims to speak at event on U. of C.’s campus

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago’s student action along with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression will host an event on tonight, where victims of police torture will discuss their experiences.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and held at the Bartlett Trophy Lounge at University of Chicago, 5640 S. University Ave.

Jamie Hauad, 37, of the Chicago’s northwest side, is one of the speakers for tonight’s event. Hauad was released from prison last month after spending 21 years behind bars for a crime he claims he did not commit. He was 17 when he was convicted of a double murder in 1997. Hauad and his attorneys said that Chicago Police tortured him.

Armanda Shackleford, the mother of Gerald Reed will also speak. Reed was convicted in 1993 on felony murder charges in a double homicide and was sentenced to life without parole. Reed claims that Chicago Police tortured him and falsely accused him of the crime. “They broke his thigh and have refused to fix it for all those years,” according to a description of the event. His case was reopened and a new trial is set to begin next month.

The goal of the event is to “raise awareness about the history of police torture in Chicago and support for Gerald [Reed] and Armanda [Shackleford] and all the incarcerated victims and their families as we continue to fight together for their release,” according to a description of the event.

