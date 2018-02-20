Vanille Patisserie to honor Special Olympic Chicago on National Macaron Day

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Vanille Patisserie, 5229 S. Harper Court, is hosting a fundraiser on National Macaron Day, Tuesday, Mar. 20, for Special Olympics Chicago.

“We wanted to honor Special Olympics Chicago during their 50th year serving our city and felt National Macaron Day was a great way to show support for our local athletes,” said Sophie Evanoff, president Vanille Patisserie. “We challenge Chicagoans to show their support by making a purchase at any of our four locations or order online on March 20.”

According to Evenoff, the pastry shop will donate 10 percent of all in store and online sales on National Macaron Day to the organization that offers athletic training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities across Chicago.

Customers can stop at any of the four Vanille locations including Lincoln Park (2108 N. Clark St.), Lakeview (3243 N. Broadway), Chicago French Market inside Ogilvie Metra Station (131 N. Clinton Ave.) and Hyde Park (5229 S. Harper Court) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and purchase any item on that day to contribute to the fundraiser.

Special Olympics athletes will be on hand in stores Mar. 20 to help fill large orders.

For more information on the event, visit vanillepatisserie.com.



j.phillips@hpherald.com