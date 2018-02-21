February 21, 2018 Week In Photos University of Chicago cheerleaders helped cheer the University of Chicago Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams to victories over Carnegie Mellon teams, Friday night, at the U. of C. Gerald Ratner Sports Center, 5330 S. Ellis Ave. U. of C. won the game 86-70. – Owen M. Lawson III Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce members came together, last Thursday afternoon, at the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce office, 715 E. 55th St., to learn about bed bugs and what to do if they encounter them. In the photo: Elad Bachar of Advanced Detection works with Rocky, a dog trained to find bed bugs using scent. For the demonstration, bed bug capsules were scattered around the office. When Rocky found the scent, he would stop and point at it with his nose. In other parts of the presentation Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce Member Jerry Kuipers of both Cleaning Specialists INC. (CSI) a cleaning service that specializes in heavy duty clean up jobs and Advanced Detection, a company that specializes in helping clients assess insect problems spoke with property managers and small business owners about the proper way to handle bed bug infestations. – Spencer Bibbs An Amazon Treasure Truck was stationed in Harper Court, 5235 S. Harper Court, last Thursday morning. As part of a new marketing campaign, Amazon is sending out Treasure Trucks to different neighborhoods offering discounts sold by the online-based retailer. – Spencer Bibbs University of Chicago (U. of C.) Maroons Women’s Basketball player Madison Dunbar dribbles the ball down the court during the team’s game against Carnegie Mellon, Friday night, at the U. of C. Gerald Ratner Sports Center, 5330 S. Ellis Ave. U. of C. won the game 70-51. – Owen M. Lawson III Ryan Jacobson, forward for the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Maroons Men’s Basketball team, scores two points in its game against Carnegie Mellon, Friday night, at the U. of C. Gerald Ratner Sports Center, 5330 S. Ellis Ave. U. of C. won the game 86-70. – Owen M. Lawson III