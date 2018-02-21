City and state lawmakers seek ways to curtail car thefts in Chicago

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

City and state lawmakers are seeking out ways to combat car thefts in the city of Chicago.

This month, the Chicago Police Department unveiled a new technology that will be incorporated in police cars to assist them with identifying and locating stolen vehicles.

Additionally, state lawmakers introduced legislation that will update current language in the state’s motor vehicle statute to empower victims whose cars are stolen.

“Our mission is clear: we want to prevent carjackings and cars from being stolen to strengthen community safety,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a written statement. “As a challenge facing communities across the state, we are seeking to use the laws better and more effectively to give victims a better chance to get justice in court.”

State Reps. Jaime Andrade Jr., (D-40) Arthur Turner (D-9), Marcus Evans (D-33), Kathleen Willis (D-77), Kelly Burke (D-36), and Luis Arroyo (D-3) and State Senators, Tony Munoz (D-1) and Bill Cunningham (D-18) filed the proposed legislation earlier this month.

In January, there were 13 carjackings reported in the Hyde Park/Kenwood area. In each robbery, Chicago Police said the victims left their vehicles unattended and unlocked with the keys inside the car.

There were nearly 90-car thefts citywide, last month. In 2016 there were over 600 car thefts across the city and almost 1,000 in 2017.

Chicago Police cars are in the process of being equipped with license plate reader technology to identify and locate stolen vehicles. The new technology will be linked to the Office of Emergency Management’s dispatch system, “and access to the information will be available in CPD’s new strategic nerve centers to ensure rapid response, awareness and apprehension,” according to a news release from the Mayor’s office.

“Public safety cannot be a responsibility left in the hands of law enforcement alone, and we need to address the problems we face from every angle to create an effective culture of accountability for violent offenders,” said Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie Johnson, in a written statement.

The proposed legislation would create stricter penalties for people who steal cars. It would allow victims to pursue Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle (PSMV) charges if a suspect is caught driving a stolen car without the permission of the owner.

Last January, of the motor vehicle theft charges 74 percent were charged as a misdemeanor to the vehicle and just 21 percent were charged as PSMV, according to the Mayor’s office.

“Through this change, victims who have had their vehicles taken unlawfully, and sometimes violently, would have the opportunity to obtain justice in court,” said the mayor’s office in a written statement.

The announcement this month builds upon a comprehensive approach by the Police Department to reduce and prevent carjacking incidents. CPD also recently launched a multi-jurisdictional carjacking task force with the ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, U.S. Attorney, Illinois State Police, Secretary of State Police, Cook County States Attorney, and suburban police departments including Oak Park, River Forrest, Cicero, and Skokie.

The task force will work together and determine best practices at the local, state, and federal levels to prevent car thefts and hold offenders accountable.

Car break-ins are also an issue that the Hyde Park community is experiencing. This month, five cars in 1600 block of East 56th Street were broken into and vandalized. The Herald was made aware of the break-ins from a resident whose car was vandalized. The Chicago Police Department confirmed that there were five vehicles broken into last week.

The victim, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, said their right passenger side window was broken though nothing appears to have been taken from the car.

There were papers in the car’s glove box and center console that were both open when the victim came to the car on Tuesday morning, the doors on the vehicle were locked.

In the mid-December break-in on the 1600 block of East 56th Street, Chicago Police said, a woman told authorities that she went out to her car that was parked on the block and discovered that it had been vandalized.

As for what residents can do to protect their property Chicago Police gave the following suggestions:

• Keep the perimeter of your property well lit

• Report suspicious activity immediately

• Keep doors and windows secured

• Immediately repair any broken windows, doors or locks

• If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives

• If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately

• If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information

• Do not leave valuables or bags inside your vehicle

• Put valuables in the trunk of your vehicle if needed

Police are asking community members to be aware and to alert neighbors, pay attention to suspicious people loitering in the area, to not leave keys in their cars, and to call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle descriptions and license plate information.

The Chicago Police Department also asks that anyone with information contact the Bureau of Detectives, Area Central at 312-747-8380.

t.hill@hpherald.com