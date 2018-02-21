Smart Museum of Art to host “Family Day”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., will host a “Family Day” event on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature hands-on art activities designed to inspire children ages 4 through 12 (accompanied by parents) to think and respond creatively through art and the world around them.

The event is free and open to the public. The museum will provide all activities.

For more information on the Smart Museum of Art event “Family Day, visit smartmuseum.uchicago.edu.

j.phillips@hpherald.com