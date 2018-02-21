U. of C. to host the Clinton Foundation’s Global Initiative University meeting

By TONIA HILL

Applications are now open for the Clinton Foundation’s 11th annual Global Initiative University meeting that will be held at the University of Chicago in October. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will host the event.

More than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students across the country and the globe are expected to convene for the three-day event that will begin on Friday, Oct. 19. The mission of the event is to discuss and develop ideas and proposals to address social, economic, and environmental challenges facing the next generation.

Students will meet with topic experts, academic leaders and influential voices to develop Commitments to Action plans that will address issues near their campuses, surrounding communities or around the world.

Following two days of working sessions and special events, the meeting will end with a Day of Action where student participants support an ongoing project in the local community.

“The annual, non-partisan meeting is committed to helping prepare the next generation of leaders and social entrepreneurs to make a positive impact in communities worldwide,” according to a description of the event.

Students that are interested in attending the event must submit their applications at www.cgiu.org/apply by Monday, April 23.

Since its 2007 launch, the Clinton Global Initiative meeting has brought together more than 9.500 students from 940 schools with more than $3.5 million in funding awarded to student participants. Past participants have included Rep. John Lewis, U.S. Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright.

To attend students must be at least 18 years old and be enrolled as an undergraduate or graduate in an institution of higher education at the time they submit their application or are enrolled at the time of the meeting.

For more information on the meeting visit www.cgiu.org.

