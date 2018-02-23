IOP introduces spring fellows

By TONIA HILL

The University of Chicago Institute of Politics (IOP) announced its Spring Quarter Fellows this week. The eight fellows, who will visit the campus this spring, include Kelly Ayotte, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Nneka Jones Tapia, Gerrit Lansing, Matt Lewis, Mark Murray, Tom Perriello, and Dawn Turner.

Ayotte is a former senator from New Hampshire; Tapia is the executive director of the Cook County Department of Corrections; Murza is the chairman of the Boris Nemtsov Foundation for Freedom and vice chairman of Open Russia.

Lansing is the former chief digital officer for the White House and the Republican National Committee; Lewis is an author and senior columnist at the Daily Beast; Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News. Perriello is a former congressman from Virginia and Turner is an author and former columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

“I look forward to this diverse and talented cohort of Fellows interacting with our students and expanding on a wide range of timely issues from criminal justice reform to the democratic resistance in Russia,” said IOP Founder and Director David Axelrod in a written statement.

The Fellows will interact with students and faculty, participate in public forums along with other guests and lead off the record seminars. Since its launch in January 2013, the IOP has hosted 98 Fellows.

