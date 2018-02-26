Blackstone Library to host “Just Us Pawns Chess Club” event

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host an event entitled “Just Us Pawns Chess Club,” on March 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The program is designed to for those who want to play or learn how to play chess. The event is open to players of all levels. Dr. Mark Coleman, former chess coach of Leo High School, will be available throughout the event to provide tips and strategies.

Pieces and boards will be available for use or participants can bring their own.

The program is open to children ages 6 and up.

