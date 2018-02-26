DuSable Museum receives grant from Google

By TONIA HILL

Staff Writer

On Friday, the DuSable Museum of African American History received a $150,000 grant from Google.org, which will help the museum incorporate technology into its current and future exhibits.

“The DuSable exists to celebrate African American history, culture and people,” explained Perri Irmer, President and CEO of the DuSable in a written statement. “Thanks to this partnership with Google, we’ll be able to provide more people with more access to the exhibits we feature.”

For example, the newly updated technology will feature applications (apps) that allow museum guests to learn more about works of arts “to virtual reality experiences that bring history to life,” according to a written release.

Google.org supports nonprofit organizations using technology and innovative approaches to solve issues locally and abroad.

In addition to the grant, Google also gave the DuSable kits from its virtual reality platform, Google Expeditions. Through Expeditions, museum guests can be taken on tours of prominent places around the world.

“It’s been great working with the DuSable Museum over the years,” said Rob Biederman, head of Midwest Government Relations and Public Affairs at Google in a written statement. “With this Google.org grant, we hope DuSable visitors will be able to look back in history with technology from the future.”

Also on Friday Google, the Black Googler Network and the DuSable participated in a Black History Monty celebration at the museum which was attended by local elected officials, community organizers, and Chicago Public Schools students.

