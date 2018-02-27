First Unitarian Church to host gubernatorial forum

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

The First Unitarian Church of Chicago, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., will host a gubernatorial forum, on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The forum will be held in Hull Chapel inside the church and hosted by the Executive Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Multiracial Unity Action Caucus. Several candidates will address questions on the topic entitled “The Art of Criminal Justice and Criminal Justice Reform-from Pre-Criminalization to Post Incarceration.”

According to First Unitarian Church of Chicago, candidates invited to attend the event include Daniel Biss, J.B. Pritzker, Bob Daiber, Chris Kennedy, Tio Hardiman, Robert Marshall, Bruce Rauner, and Jeanne Ives.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the First Unitarian Church of Chicago’s Gubernatorial forum, visit first uchicago.org.

