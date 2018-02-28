Deadline for CPS local school council candidate nominees is this Friday

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Candidate nominees for the 2018 Chicago Public School Local School Council (LSC) elections must file two forms of identification and required paperwork for the school where they would like to run by Friday, March 2, in order to be considered in the election cycle.

Those seeking to run for LCS candidacy must turn in candidate forms in-person at the school they wish to run for by 3 p.m. According to CPS, mailed, faxed, emailed or copied forms will not be accepted.

Candidate nomination forms are available at all schools holding elections. In addition, candidates can download and fill out the forms at cps.edu/LSCelections.

LSC’s are the primary parent and community engagement source for schools where participants have the opportunity to engage in a wide variety of important school matters, including budgeting, accountability, fundraising and marketing.

According to CPS, main duties of LSCs are approving how school funds and resources are allocated, developing and monitoring the annual School Improvement plan, and evaluating and selecting the school’s principal as well as other administrative hiring.

All parents, community members and school staff members who want to strengthen their local schools and have a positive impact on student achievement are encouraged to run, according to CPS. No experience or formal education is required.

Each LSC should be made up of six parents, two community members, two teachers, one non-teacher staff member and the school’s principal. The term is for two years starting on July 1, 2018, according to CPS. High school student representatives are required to serve one-year terms.

All candidates must file a Form 4-18 Candidate Statement, school staff candidates must file a Form 5-18 School Staff Candidate Information Form, and high school student candidates must file a Form 6-8 Student Candidate Information Form.

There are separate candidate forms for traditional local school councils and appointed local school councils and board of governors.

CPS Local School Council elections will take place on April 18 at elementary schools and April 19 in high schools. For more information on the 2018 LSC read the CPS election guide at: http://cps.edu/About_CPS/Departments/Documents/LSC/2018TraditionalLSCElectionGuide_English.pdf.

