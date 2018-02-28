Jackson Park Advisory Council to host “One Earth Film Festival”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Jackson Park Advisory Council Program Committee will host an event entitled “One Earth Film Festival” on Saturday, March 3, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will take place at the Jackson Park Field House, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave., and will feature the screening of the movie “Making Waves: Battle for The Great Lakes,” followed by a discussion with fellow audience members.

According to The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC), the theme for this year’s film festival is “This is the Moment,” as they will hope for people to come together and take action on issues of conservation.

“There are so many great things going on, on the South Side,” said Dawn Posey, facilitator of the JPAC programs committee. “This is the moment to be part of the solution and not the problem, so get involved.”

Posey said the film festival will last from March 2, through 11 and will be viewed across the city of Chicago at various locations.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information visit oneearthfilmfest.org.

j.phillips@hpherald.com