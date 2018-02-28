Obama personally addresses community concerns during OPC meeting at McCormick Place

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Former President Barack Obama surprised attendees during his visit to the most recent community discussion about the design and

development of the Obama Presidential Center (OPC), Tuesday, Feb 27, at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Dr.

During his speech at the public meeting, which was hosted by the Obama Foundation as part of its ongoing community discussion initiative, Obama addressed community concerns about why he and former First Lady Michelle Obama chose Jackson Park for the Center, why the Foundation will not sign a community benefits agreement and the affect the Center may have on gentrification in nearby neighborhoods.

Obama said he wants the South side to have a vibrant park like Central Park in New York and Lincoln Park and Millennium Park on the North side.

“When you look at vibrant parks they have activity, life, movement, stuff going on,” Obama said. “There’s nothing wrong with quiet contemplative spaces but we want a lived-in park.”

Obama said the OPC is a result of his desire to leave a lasting legacy to the city and neighborhood that helped make him president.

“I asked myself, what could I do that would have the most impact on people,” Obama said. “[I’ll] try and create opportunities, jobs, justice, and a vision that lifts people up.”

Obama said the Center, which includes a library, museum and public meeting space, would also include a recording studio, an athletic center and an innovation incubator space.

He projected that the museum alone would have about 700 thousand visitors a year.

Once the project is complete, the Obama Foundation believes that the Center will be an economic engine to the community and a reinvestment in Jackson Park.

“This is our gift,” said Obama about him and Michelle Obama the OPC in the Jackson Park community. “This is us wanting to give back.”

Obama, through the Obama Foundation, is raising funds for the OPC. Which is one of the reasons he said the Foundation will not sign a Community Benefits Agreement.

“I actually think it’s admirable and important that communities, when they’ve got big projects coming in, are paying attention to who’s building, who’s benefiting and who’s getting the jobs,” Obama said. “But what I said before in previous community meetings and I just want to repeat, we are not coming in here as a for-profit organization. I’m out there raising a bunch of money to get this thing built, to get the programming up and running. I’m not getting a salary out of the Foundation.”

Obama said despite not signing a CBA, the Foundation wants current South side residents to benefit from having the OPC nearby.

“We will not displace residents,” Obama said. “A lot of people get nervous about gentrification and understandably so. When I first came to Chicago in 1985 on the south side … it was not my experience during that time that the biggest problem on the South side was too much development or too much economic activity or too many people being displaced because of all of these folks from Lincoln Park pouring into the south side. That’s not what’s happening… Think about all the abandoned buildings and vacant lots around here.

Obama said, “We can’t say we want more opportunities but we want everything to stay the same.”

He said affordable housing for seniors and the assurance that current residents are benefitting is important but so is having safe neighborhoods.

Obama said once the OPC is part of the neighborhood, “if rents go up, [residents] can afford to pay it because they will have jobs.”

He said over the next four years the OPC project would create $3 billion in economic activity and 5,000 permanent jobs.

The meeting concluded with two rounds of breakout sessions on topics including the design of the OPC’s building and landscape, the Chicago Department of Transportation’s plans for road adjustments, economic development and the Chicago Park District’s plans for a new track and turf field.

