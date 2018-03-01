Hyde Park OWL celebrates Women’s History Month with movie screening of “Maggie Growls”

In celebration of Women’s History Month during March, Hyde Park OWL, the Voice of Women 40+, has chosen to look back at the feminist movement of the 1970s with “Maggie Growls,” a documentary film that covers the life and great accomplishments of Maggie Kuhn, (1905-1995), a major social activist during that era, whose outrage at her forced retirement from her job at the age of 65 was so great that she started the Grey Panthers and a major national movement that led to the repeal of mandatory retirement laws and made positive changes in the lives of older adults. Ralph Nader referred to Maggie Kuhn’s seminal work advocating for older adults as: “one of the most potent movements” of the 20th century, because the result has been not only ground breaking and but also very long lasting.

A screening of the documentary film, “Maggie Growls,” and a panel discussion led by Hyde Park Owl Founder Margaret Huyck following the film will take place on Saturday, March 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyde Park Art Center, 5020 S. Cornell Ave. Social time begins at 1 p.m., business meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and the program starts at 1:45 p.m.

Learn about Maggie Kuhn’s legacy and that of the Grey Panthers along with the history of the move to improve the lives of seniors by watching this film that includes appearances of Ralph Nader and Studs Terkel. Bring your questions and take part in the discussion afterwards.

Men are always welcome. The group encourages attendees to invite their friends and bring food and drinks to share. For more information contact the program organizer, Margaret Huyck at 312-833-0415 or at: mhhuyck@sbcglobal.net .