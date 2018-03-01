St. Thomas School to host 15th Annual Prayer Breakfast

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will host a prayer breakfast and fundraiser on Saturday, March 3.

The event is hosted each year by the church’s Madonna Della Strada Ladies Auxiliary and will be held at St. Thomas School, 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave., at 10 a.m. The theme for this year’s breakfast is “Jesus Christ, The Face of God’s Mercy.”

The event will feature a 25-minute talk with Father Rob Ryan as a keynote speaker, and will be followed by a Question and Answer segment with special guests. Father Ryan has asked to be situated at the podium in order to interact with the audience in a more intimate setting about the process of reconciling and will offer tips on the issue of mercy.

Tickets are $25 and all proceeds will benefit St. Thomas the Apostle School and parish.

hpherald@hpherald.com