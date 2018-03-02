Blackstone Library to host “Bold Literary Talkers Toastmasters Club”

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

The Blackstone Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave., will host an event entitled “Bold Literary Talkers Toastmasters Club,” on Monday, March 12, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event is designed to help participants ignite their careers, grow relationships and become better speakers and presenters in the field of public speaking.

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information visit https://chipublib.bibliocommons.com/events/search.

j.phillips@hpherald.com