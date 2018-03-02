Kenwood Academy Brotherhood to present in CPS 5th Annual Young Men of Color Summit

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

The Kenwood Academy Brotherhood will present at the Chicago Public Schools 5th Annual Young Men of Color Summit: Making the Dream a Reality for a New Generation on Friday, March 16, at DePaul University.

The program will be part of the second segment of the DePaul University Male Initiative Project which the Brotherhood of Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., helped create in 2006, and will take place at the DePaul University Lincoln Park Student Center, 2250 N. Sheffield Ave., Room 120AB.

The Kenwood Academy Brotherhood will be presenting on the “Effectiveness on School-Based Mentoring Programs.” Dr. Shelby T. Wyatt, the Brotherhood Coordinator and School Counselor at Kenwood, said that “few Chicago Public Schools offered mentoring programs” and that he hoped that by offering their example during the event, “other schools would be open to including mentoring programs as a part of extracurricular or After School Programs.”

“Kenwood Academy has organized mental health checkups that are offered as a daily resource for students,” said Wyatt. The Brotherhood has set up collaboration with four Adler School of Professional Psychology interns that offer students 40-minute meetings on Wednesdays and Fridays where they talk about current issues and how to deal with them.

The CPS hosted event starts at 9 a.m. and ends around 3 p.m. and is designed to prepare 9th-12th grade African-American and Hispanic males for personal and professional success and will feature a resource fair, workshops and mentorship from Morehouse College Hope Dealers, college students from local colleges and universities and local as well as national community leaders and celebrities.

Workshop topics will include: Building Critical Life Skills, Transitioning from High School to College, 2-Year & 4-Year College Success, Know Your Rights, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), and Mentoring and Entrepreneurship.

For more information about the 5th Annual Young Men of Color Summit, contact Patrick Milton at pwmilton@cps.edu Information about the Kenwood Academy Brotherhood and future events is available at kenwoodacademybrotherhood.com.

