Authors Talk about Langston Hughes to be held at DuSable Museum

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Authors, MaryLouise Patterson and Evelyn Louise Crawford will share stories and insights about Langston Hughes and sign copies of their book titled “Letters from Langston” at the DuSable Museum of African American History on March 15.

Evelyn Louise Crawford, a retired arts administrator and consultant, and MaryLouise Patterson, a pediatrician in clinical practice, are daughters of Langston Hughes’ cherished friends Evelyn Graves Crawford, Matt N. Crawford, Louise Thompson Patterson, and William L. Patterson. According to the authors’ biography, Hughes was a frequent guest in the homes of the two families and was like an uncle to Evelyn Louise and MaryLouise.

The event, celebrating the memories of Hughes in their collected volume, will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the DuSable Museum’s Ames Auditorium, 740 E. 56th Pl.

“Letters from Langston” offers very personal insights into the life of one of America’s most celebrated writers, innovator of jazz poetry and a leader of the Harlem Renaissance. The daughters of four of Hughes’ closes colleagues and confidants, compiled their parents’ correspondence beginning in 1930 and end shortly before his death in 1967.

The collection provides a window into the world where Hughes lived at ease. The volume collects the stories of Hughes and his friends in an era of uncertainty and reveals their visions of an idealized world – one without hunger, war, racism and class oppression.

Copies of “Letters from Langston,” published by University of California Press, will be available to purchase at the Museum. Admission is free for DuSable members and $5 for all others.

Tickets are available for purchase online at: https://1466.blackbaudhosting.com/1466/Letters-from-Langston.

Langston Hughes’ baptismal gown will be on display for this event only, along with other archival material. Light refreshments will be served during the event.

For more information about the event, call 773-947-0600.

