La Rabida Children’s Hospital to partner with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago to raise funds for charity

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Drive, in partnership with LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago will host an event entitled “Longest Build in LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago’s History for Charity,” Wednesday, March 7, through Thursday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the children’s hospital.

Beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago Master Model Builder Greg Nuse will participate in a 24-hour Lego building project at the hospital, as part of a partnership between the two organizations.

Donations from the project will would help fund a structure of more than 18,000 LEGO bricks and help make it possible for young patients to watch the construction of a massive water-themed Lego structure at the hospital while helping fund the care La Rabida program. The program provides funding for children with complex medical conditions, disabilities and chronic illnesses, regardless of their family’s ability to pay.

According to a statement from La Rabida, the public can send all donations through the hospital’s website at: http://bit.ly/LEGOLANDCharityBuild.

