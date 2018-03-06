Registration for the Expanding Your Horizons annual STEM conference is now open

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Expanding Your Horizons, a national network that hosts one-day conferences for middle school girls to engage in exciting and diverse experiences that science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers have to offer has opened registration for their annual conference to be held March 24 at the University of Chicago.

The activity is oriented toward 6th-8th grade girls and encourages students that attend a Chicago Public School, a public school in the suburbs or a Chicago public charter school to register.

The symposium’s goal is to increase the representation of women from diverse backgrounds in STEM careers by exposing students to positive, hands-on experiences in STEM with female role models, while equipping parents with the tools on how to facilitate their child’s success.

The symposium includes an Expanding Your Horizons Parent Program segment for parents and educators to learn more about Chicago area programs and resources for their girls. The program features a STEM career panel, as well as panelists from programming that includes before and after school and beyond.

At the conference, girls can pick from a series of hands-on workshops to attend, including topics such as food science, biomedical engineering and particle physics. All workshops will be led by female professionals from a wide variety of STEM careers.

The 2018 program will include keynote speakers Dr. Enid Montague, an Associate Professor in the college of computing at DePaul University and adjunct professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine; and Corlis D. Murray, a 28-year veteran of Abbott, a $20 billion global health care company where she is responsible for the company’s engineering, regulatory, and quality assurance functions in more than 150 countries.

To register for the event, filling out an online registration form is required and a fee of $5 will be requested. The payment deadline in order to attend the symposium is March 9. To access the online form, visit: https://eyhchicago.com/. Financial assistance is available for those who need it.

To join the organizing committee email EYH at info@eyhchicago.com. Conference volunteer applications are also available.

hpherald@hpherald.com