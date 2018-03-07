Ancona School to host 6th Annual Diversity Symposium

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

The Ancona School will host its 6th Annual Diversity Symposium titled “Exploring Race and Green Space in Chicago: Their Legacy and Future” on Saturday, March 10.

The family-friendly Symposium will be held at the Ancona School, 4770 S. Dorchester Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to noon and is open for educators, parents, families, school leadership, and community members to attend. A $5 donation is suggested.

As part of the school’s longstanding commitment to racial justice and multicultural education, this year’s Symposium will explore issues around race and green space in Chicago. Local green space activists and leaders will be on hand to address questions including:

1. How have historical biases shaped Chicago’s green spaces and, by extension, our communities?

2. Do Chicago’s parks, gardens, preserves, and open areas serve all citizens equally?

3. Can green space be used to foster social change?

The event will begin with a plenary session by Naomi Green, president and founder of Blacks in Green, a Chicago-based organization dedicated to promoting self-sustaining communities through green village building. The plenary session will be followed by breakout sessions and a closing conversation that will address green space activism.

Breakout sessions will include topics from insight to the benefits of green spaces and how to achieve them, to a discussion on finding new pathways to the outdoors.

Representatives from Slow Roll Chicago, Faith in Place, Chicago Wisdom Project, and Friends of the Forest Preserves will be there to share ways they’re organizing around biking, spirituality, conservation, and youth development to improve community health through green spaces.

According to the school’s communication aid, the Symposium will include a new Kids Track this year that will provide opportunities for children to engage with the theme through activities led by Ancona teachers and parents.

Refreshments will be provided.

To register for the half-day event visit: anconaschool.org/diversity-symposium.

