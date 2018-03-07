Cemitas Puebla restaurant to close Saturday

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Cemitas Puebla restaurant, 1321 E. 57th St., is closing up shop after nearly two years in Hyde Park.

The closing date for the Mexican sandwich restaurant is Saturday, March 10, according to food-based publication Eater. Chef and Owner Tony Anteliz and his business partner Seth Hanau said in a written statement that they plan to focus on building a stronger beverage program, which did not fit the family-friendly atmosphere on 57th Street.

After March 10, Cemitas Puebla, which once also had locations in Humboldt Park and Logan Square, will now operate solely out of its flagship Fulton Market location in the West Loop.

