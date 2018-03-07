Cook County Commissioner 3rd District endorsements announced

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Endorsements have been announced for several candidates running for running for Cook County Commissioner 3rd District in the primary election March 20, 2018.

In the race for Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd District, seven candidates are vying for the seat formerly held by Cook County Commissioner Jerry “Ice Man” Butler.

The seven candidates running include Bill Lowry, Horace Washington Howard, Joshua Gray, Charise Williams, Patricia Horton, Steven Wolf and Eric Nickerson.

The 3rd District area consists of Hyde Park, Greater Grand Crossing, Prairie Shores, Old Town, Printers Row, Soldier Field, Museum of Science & Industry, Adler Planetarium, Shedd Aquarium, Oakland, North Kenwood, South Side, Washington Park, Jackson Park and the Gold Coast.

These are the endorsements that have been reported to the Herald.

Endorsements for Bill Lowry:

Chicago Federation of Labor SEIU Local 73, AFSCME Council 31, SEIU Local 1

SEIU HCII, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, State Sen. Kwame Raoul (D-13), IVI-IPO; Citizen Action, Personal PAC, LI-UNA, Chicago City Treasurer Kurt Summers, Ald. Sophia King (4th), Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), Kim DuBuclet, Ald. Michelle Harris (8th), Cook County Board of Review Commissioner Larry Rogers, Jr., State Rep. Justin Slaughter, State Sen. Donne Trotter Ald. Brendan Reilly (42), State Rep. Christian Mitchell, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, State Rep. Marcus Evans, Ald. Howard Brookins (21st), 16th Ward Committeeman Stephanie Coleman, State Rep. Barbara Flynn Currie (D-25), former Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Carol Adams, Commissioner Josina Morita, 20th Ward Committeeman Kevin Bailey,

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), Ald. David Moore (17th), former 17th Ward Ald. Latasha Thomas, Cook County Clerk of the Circuit Court Dorothy Brown, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, Ald. Walter Burnett, Jr. (27th ), Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas.

Endorsements for Horace Washington Howard:

Washington Howard said his endorsements will only come from the community through grassroots efforts.

“I’m endorsed by people of the Woodlawn, Hyde Park, and Bronzeville community,” Washington Howard said.

Endorsements for Joshua Gray:

The family of Jerry “Iceman” Butler has endorsed Joshua Gray.

Endorsements for Charise Williams:

State Sen. Mattie Hunter (D-3), Illinois State Treasure Michael W. Frerichs, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) and Former Senate President Emil Jones (D-Chicago). Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs, State Rep. Art Turner, Assistant Majority Leader and State Representative Will Davis, Ald. Carrie Austin (34th), Ald. Derrick Curtis (18th), City Clerk Anna Valencia, Chicago NOW PAC, Cause the Effect Chicago; and Teamsters Local 700

Endorsements for Steven Wolf, Patricia Horton, and Eric Nickerson’s were not announced by Herald press time.

j.phillips@hpherald.com