Hyde Park Day School celebrates annual Science Fair

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

Hyde Park Day School, 6245 S. Ellis Ave., a school for bright students with learning disabilities, held its annual Science Fair on March 1.

Students from grades 1-8 participated in the event and had the opportunity to share their unique projects and findings after learning the Scientific Method in school and being instructed on how to conduct experiments and research. Students chose their projects with teachers and worked at home with parents to create their projects, according to Hyde Park Day School Principal Jay Smith.

“The Science Fair is a collaborative effort between teachers, students, and parents,” Smith said. “We encourage family participation to support their children, to create a meaningful parent-child learning and bonding opportunity, to acknowledge that parents at schools generally help their children and it’s encouraged rather than discouraged, and to share the joy of preparing a long term project that has a final product they can be proud of to share with the entire community.”

Parents and family members were invited to attend and participate by listening to student presentations and asking questions of the school and student scientists.

