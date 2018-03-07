National Science Foundation donates more than $5 million to the University of Chicago

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Herald Intern

U.S. Representative Bobby L. Rush, (D-1), announced on March 6 that the National Science Foundation would award $5,233,069 in federal funding for three grants to the University of Chicago.

The grants will allow for key research in several distinct arenas: scientific understanding of sound change, new methods for identifying the best ways to buy and sell goods through auctions, and quantum computing.

Professor Alan Yu and Professor Jacob Phillips of the Department of Linguistics at the University of Chicago will lead dissertation research, which will focus on the way in which some sound changes are asymmetrically distributed. They hope to provide insight into first and/or second language acquisition, which may aid in the development of speech recognition systems that are faster and more accurate for a greater number of users, especially those with non-standard accents.

The aim of the project lead by Assistant Professor Benjamin Brooks of the Department of Economics at the University of Chicago will characterize revenue-maximizing auctions when bidders have a common valuation for the goods being sold. This research will develop new theories of optimal robust auctions that provide favorable revenue guarantees across different models of bidder beliefs and across different kinds of equilibrium behavior. The methodological component of the project could lead to the development of more efficient online trading platforms.

Fred Chong, the Seymour Goodman Professor in the Department of Computer Science at the University of Chicago will lead a team of investigators in a project that will develop new algorithms, software, and machine designs tailored to key properties of quantum device technologies with 100 to 1,000 quantum bits. This work will facilitate profound new scientific discoveries and broadly impact the state of high-performance computing.

“It is exciting to see such robust, diverse, and innovative research taking place in the 1st Congressional District of Illinois,” Rush said. “The funds will give these scientific researchers the opportunity to take on a leadership role in developing solutions in their respective fields. I am committed to ensuring that our next generation of leaders has all the resources they need to succeed and will continue to advocate for federal funding.”

The National Science Foundation supports research, innovation, and discovery that provide the foundation for economic growth in this country. By advancing the frontiers of science and engineering, our nation can develop the knowledge and cutting edge technologies needed to address the challenges we face today and will face in the future.

