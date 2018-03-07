March 7, 2018 Week In Photos East Hyde Park resident Joe Bougher takes photo of the former site of a parking lot on the northwest corner of 53rd Street and Cornell Avenue, as the site is being prepared for construction of MacProperties’ newest structure in Hyde Park, a mixed use 29 story building, 5252 S. Cornell Ave., with apartments above a first floor of retail facing 53rd Street, Friday, March 2. – Marc Monaghan President of the Jackson Park Advisory Council Louise McCurry welcomes everyone to the One Earth Film Festival, a Chicago festival that showcases films that deal with the environment at the Jackson Park Fieldhouse, 6400 S. Stony Island Avenue, Saturday, March 3. Attendees watched the movie “Making Waves: Battle for the Great Lakes” by Brendan and Jessica Walsh. – Spencer Bibbs Eva Schultz serves parishioner, Marlene Green during the event, Saturday, March 3, during the Apostle Church hosted the 15th annual Prayer Breakfast and fundraiser hosted by the church’s Madonna Della Strada Ladies Auxiliary in the gymnasium at Saint Thomas the Apostle School located at 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Spencer Bibbs Members of the Madonna Della Strada Ladies Auxiliary at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church (l to r) “Lady” Villa D. Perry Gordon, “Lady” Enid Collins, Treasurer, “Lady” Linda D. Hudson, Sunshine Lady and Financial Secretary, “Lady” BarBara C. Moore, “Lady” Gwen Anderson, “Worthy Lady” Gloria Palmer Pitts, President and “Lady” Louise Kaegi (SEATED) pose for a photo, Saturday, March 3, during the Apostle Church hosted the 15th annual Prayer Breakfast and fundraiser hosted by the church’s Madonna Della Strada Ladies Auxiliary in the gymnasium at Saint Thomas the Apostle School located at 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Spencer Bibbs Singer, Moses Braxton performed classic songs like “Sentimental Reasons” and “Mona Lisa” by Nat King Cole, Saturday, March 3, during the Apostle Church hosted the 15th annual Prayer Breakfast and fundraiser hosted by the church’s Madonna Della Strada Ladies Auxiliary in the gymnasium at Saint Thomas the Apostle School located at 5467 S. Woodlawn Ave. – Spencer Bibbs