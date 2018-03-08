Blackout shuts down businesses on 53rd Street

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

An unexpected blackout took place affecting businesses on the north

and south side of East 53rd Street, Harper Avenue (Harper Court), and the corner of Lake Park Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

“[It was] a circuit breaker that needed some work,” said John Schoen,

spokesperson for ComEd. “The outage started around 4:10 p.m. and

everyone was back up at 6 p.m.”

The power outage affected local businesses on both the south side and north side of 53rd Street. The businesses on the north side of 53rd street that were effected included the Modern Cooperative, McCaffery Interest, Dearborn Denim and Apparel, the Silver Room, Mellow Yellow, Bonne Sante’,and Valois Cafeteria. The businesses on the south side of 53rd Street included the Hyde Park Bank Building, Akira and the Promontory.

Due to the blackout, businesses in the Hyde Park Bank Building were forced to close early.

Businesses in the University of Chicago building on the north west corner of 53rd Street and Lake Park Avenue appeared to be unaffected by the blackout.

