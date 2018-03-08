Sugarly Candy Shop is closed

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Sugarly Candy Shop, 1368 1/2 E. 53rd St., has closed after only about four months in business in Hyde Park.

The shop was located in the retail space formerly occupied by Z Berry Frozen Yogurt Shoppe.

The shop, which opened in late October, offered a pick and mix candy option, cost weight measured candy, and dedicated half of its store to selling upmarket brands.

On the shop’s Facebook page, Owner Tania Gordon left a goodbye note to her customers:

“This SWEET journey would not have been possible without you! However, after sincere thought and consideration, we’ve decided to set our sights on new goals and have closed storefront operations,” Gordon said in the letter. “Thank you to everyone that supported our little candy shop.”

Gordon said while she is not opening another storefront business right away, she plans to sell her candy at special events throughout the city.



