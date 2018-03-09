Busted Bra Shop to open in Hyde Park 

By JOSEPH PHILLIPS

Staff Writer

Busted Bra Shop is coming to Hyde Park. The shop will be located at 1013 1/2 E. 53rd St. The space was recently occupied by Windy’s Deli.

The Detroit-based Bra Boutique is expanding to Chicago and is expected to open its doors in mid to late April. The store will specialize in bras sizes from 28 bands to 58 bands, Double-A cup to O cup, panties, lingerie, dimmers, cleaners, and bra accessories in a wide array of colors and sizes.

The store will also carry everyday, fashion, sports, nursing, strapless, scandalous, T-shirts, and Bustiers.

“I am so excited to come to Hyde Park,” said Lee Padgett, owner of Busted Bra Shop Chicago and Busted Bra Shop Detroit about the store’s new expansion. “We know that this area is in need of the support that we provide.”

Padgett said her staff is expertly trained in fitting bras, foundation garments, and are professional and knowledgeable about the product. She believes her staff is trained to help customers with bras of all shapes and sizes.

“The ladies at Busted are really problem solvers,” Padgett said. “We carry bras for several different body types.”

For more information visit bustedindetroit.com.

j.phillips@hpherald.com